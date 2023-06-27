Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Tonga

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted 296 km South of Ohonua, Tonga on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake struck at 05:14:29 (UTC+05:30) and at a depth of 10.0 km.

Its epicentre was found to be at 24.005°S and 175.205°W respectively, according to the USGS. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 16, an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted South West of Nuku'alofa, Tonga, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake struck at 11:36 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 210 kilometres. NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 15-06-2023, 23:36:27 IST, Lat: -22.89 & Long: -176.50, Depth: 210 Km, Location: 236km SW of Nuku'alofa, Tonga." (ANI)

