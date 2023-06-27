Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Tonga

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted 296 km South of Ohonua, Tonga on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:17 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Tonga
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tonga Islands

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted 296 km South of Ohonua, Tonga on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake struck at 05:14:29 (UTC+05:30) and at a depth of 10.0 km.

Its epicentre was found to be at 24.005°S and 175.205°W respectively, according to the USGS. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 16, an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted South West of Nuku'alofa, Tonga, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake struck at 11:36 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 210 kilometres. NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 15-06-2023, 23:36:27 IST, Lat: -22.89 & Long: -176.50, Depth: 210 Km, Location: 236km SW of Nuku'alofa, Tonga." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023