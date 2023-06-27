Heavy rains, thunderstorms affect Pakistan's Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have affected Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leading to issues in sewerage systems, Geo News reported. Geo News is a Pakistani news channel.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rainfall of 58 mm in the two cities. Meanwhile, sewerage lines remain blocked after the accumulation of rainwater in various areas. In Rawalpindi, roads, particularly at Bohar Bazar, Moti Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, and Sadiqabad, are affected by accumulated water leading to ongoing disruptions to life in both Pindi and the federal capital.

To worsen conditions for residents of the twin cities, sewage lines remain blocked with water making its way into shops and houses, as per Geo News. As per Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer, the agency's staff is present on the ground with machinery for drainage in low-lying areas.

The flow of water in Nullah Lai at Katarian and Gawalmandi is nine and eight feet, respectively. The MD said the water level in the nullah is being continuously monitored. On the other hand, sectors in the federal capital, including G6, are experiencing power outages. In sector G6, electricity has been disrupted for the last two hours.

The Met department, a day earlier, forecast partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thundershower (isolated heavy falls/hailstorm) in Islamabad, with the temperature to fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C. PMD also shared that dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met Office said in its daily forecast update: "Isolated heavy falls (with isolated hail storm) is also expected in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period." (ANI)

