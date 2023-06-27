UAE: Fire breaks out in Ajman residential building, brought under control

A fire that broke out in a residential building in Ajman has been put out, Khaleej Times reported quoting officials. The incident took place at Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex.

The fire was effectively controlled and extinguished by civil defence and police officers, and no casualties have been recorded so far. Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, stated that a mobile police station was transported to the scene of the accident, where locals could register the loss of things and get certifications. The mobile station has also helped to secure the site, as per Khaleej Times.

Seven buses were provided by the emirate's Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Red Crescent, to transport residents from Tower 02 to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah.

The incident was reported a few days after the UAE Ministry of Interior figures showed a significant rise in the number of building fires. According to the official figures, more than 3,000 incidents were reported in 2022, 2,090 in 2021 and 1,968 in 2020. The Ministry figures tell that most of the fires were reported from residential areas. Homes and apartments accounted for 1,385 incidents, 256 fires in commercial buildings, 153 on farms, and 122 at public service facilities. The ministry's figures had no account of the fatalities or injuries caused during the incident.

This year in April, sixteen people died and at least nine were injured after a massive engulfed the fourth floor of a residential building in Dubai, Khaleej Times reported. (ANI)

