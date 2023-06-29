Left Menu

Israel: FM Cohen Speaks with Greek Counterpart

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetrites, Greece's new foreign minister.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetrites, Greece's new foreign minister.

Cohen said he congratulated Gerapetrites on taking office and emphasized that the relations between Israel and Greece are of strategic regional importance, including in the fields of energy and economy, and that we will continue to work together to deepen them.

The two agreed to meet soon. (ANI/TPS)

