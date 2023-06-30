First segment of UN Intergovernmental Negotiations framework meetings now webcast: UNGA President

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Korosi on Thursday said the first segments of the UN Intergovernmental Negotiations framework (IGN) meetings are now webcast and a dedicated website on Security Council reform has been established as a repository for the IGN process. "For the first time in the history of these negotiations, the first segments of the IGN meetings are now webcast. Moreover, a dedicated website on Security Council reform has been established as a repository for the IGN process," the UNGA President said.

The Intergovernmental Negotiations framework or IGN is a group of nation-states working within the United Nations to further reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "Let me also commend the other two innovative ideas introduced by the Co-Chairs to advance the discussions this session. A recommendation to convene annual meetings between the Chair of the Council's Informal Working Group on Documentation and the IGN Co-Chairs; and an open-house discussion on Security Council reform, as we call it the "Taxel Talks" - with representatives from think tanks," Korosi said.

The UNGA President said these are practical steps in the right direction, and quite useful ones. He quoted Greek orator Demosthenes who said: "Small opportunities are often the beginning of great enterprises." Korosi said when the UN General Assembly met last November, "I highlighted the changed dynamic around the issue of Security Council reform. I pointed out the complex crises that have placed our multilateral system under pressure."

"After so many years, we have seen positive momentum in this session. Measurable progress has been achieved. The progress which also helped to enhance the transparency, inclusivity and institutional memory of this important process," he said. He added that ultimately, the intergovernmental negotiations are driven by Member States. "It is therefore up to you to show political will for the reform you want to see," he said.

"True political commitments are key to rebuilding trust and reviving the spirit of cooperation in the UN and beyond. The eight billion people outside these walls do not see the UN as a conglomerate of separate bodies. They see the UN as one," the UNGA President said. (ANI)

