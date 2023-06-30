France, UAE committed to accelerating shift towards clean energy, says French Trade Minister

Dubai [UAE], June 30 (ANI/WAM): Olivier Becht, French Minister of Foreign Trade, said France and the UAE share a common vision of accelerating the shift to green energy to tackle the growing threats posed by climate change. The two countries are working together on low-carbon energy solutions, he stated, expressing his trust in the UAE's ability to successfully host COP28 at Expo City Dubai in November.

The world shares his belied about the country's leadership in climate change, he further added. In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Becht stressed that the UAE and France believe in accelerating the transition to green energy, in addressing the growing risks posed by global warming, highlighting the rising number of natural disasters caused by climate change.

"The environmental challenges we face motivate us to be more courageous and committed in our actions to accelerate the energy transition. That is why the UAE and France have many joint projects in various fields, including hydrogen and nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, to produce clean energy that is the future of the sector," he said. The relations between the UAE and France are deep-rooted, Becht added, noting that he plans to visit the UAE soon to discuss ways of boosting the economic cooperation between the two countries and take it to the next level. (ANI/WAM)

