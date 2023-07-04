Indian World Forum 'strongly' condemns ongoing attempts to attack Indian missions

Indian World Forum, on Tuesday, 'strongly' condemned the ongoing attempts to attack Indian diplomats and its missions in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States by Khalistani activists. Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum, said that Indian diplomats and Indians in Canada, the UK and the US are facing imminent life threats there from Khalistani radicals and these nations failed to stop the promotion of separatism against India.

This statement came after the posters purportedly circulated by Sikh extremists named Indian diplomats working in missions in the US, UK and Canada and accusing them of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. "Indian World Forum strongly condemns the ongoing attempts to target Indians and Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America by anti-India forces including Khalistani activists in collusion with foreign agencies," the statement read.

"Indians and Indian diplomats in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America face an imminent life threat there from Khalistani radicals. Unfortunately, these nations have failed to stop the promotion of separatism against our nation on their soil and the lack of strong action against such disgruntled elements has brought huge displeasure among the Indian diaspora worldwide," the statement added. Chandhok stated that the Indian diaspora has always been law-abiding and contributed to the economic growth of the nation where ever they have been settled.

Talking about his past, the President of the Indian World Forum stated that he was also the victim of a heinous attack by Khalistani activists in collusion with ISI Pakistan in August 2018 during his tour in the US and to date, authorities there have failed to provide justice. If the authorities there had considered a foolproof penalisation on them then such nuisance wouldn't have continued till date.

"I urge upon the government specifically in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America to act seriously against such nefarious agents including Khalistanis and to ensure the safety of the Indian diaspora living there at the highest level including implementation of Vienna Convention," Chandhok said. "At the same time, I also urge upon PM Narendra Modi ji and his government to seek immediate extradition of all the anti-India elements including Khalistani terrorists overseas. The government of India is requested to consider imposing the death penalty on these disgruntled elements for continuously vandalising our diplomatic missions and breaching the sovereignty and integrity of our nation at large," he added. (ANI)

