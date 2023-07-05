Travel Agents Association of India delegation leaves for Volimbi to forge closer ties with Sri Lanka

A delegation of 21 members from the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), led by Irshad Hazari has embarked on a journey to Volimbi to forge closer ties with Sri Lanka. The delegation plans to engage in one-to-one interactions with members of the Sri Lanka Institute of Advanced Technological Education (SLIATO) during the TAAI Convention scheduled from July 6-9.

The TAAI delegation's visit to Volimbi is expected to serve as a catalyst for strengthening tourism ties between Sri Lanka and Jammu and Kashmir. With the diverse group of participants and their shared enthusiasm, this initiative is poised to promote cultural exchange, enhance business collaborations, and encourage a flow of tourists between the two countries.

The delegation comprises representatives from both the Kashmir and Jammu regions, including esteemed figures from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh tourism industry, as well as the founding members of TAAI - JKC Chapter, Akram Siah, Nasir Shah, and Showkat Pakhtoon. Notably, the delegation also includes young participants from Kashmir and Jammu, reflecting the region's diversity.

The delegation's members while expressing their excitement, conveyed their hopes that this initiative would not only woo tourists from Sri Lanka but also contribute to the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir as a tourist destination. Their sentiments were shared during an interview, with Akram Siah stating, "We are thrilled to have this opportunity to interact with our counterparts in Sri Lanka. It is our belief that such exchanges will foster mutual understanding and open up avenues for tourism growth between our regions."

Nasir Shah further added, "Jammu and Kashmir is a land of breathtaking beauty, and we are confident that by showcasing our rich cultural heritage and natural splendour to the Sri Lankan tourists, we can attract a greater number of visitors from their country." Among the esteemed members of the delegation is Amrik Singh, a senior member of the Jammu and Kashmir travel trade and a prominent tour operator. His inclusion in the delegation highlights the commitment of TAAI towards fostering strong ties with Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued by TAAI, it was emphasized that Amrik Singh's participation would bring extensive expertise and contribute significantly to the goals of the delegation. (ANI)

