DEWA attracts experts and researchers from 36 countries to participate in the MENA Solar Conference 2023

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received submissions from numerous experts and researchers comprising 95 global universities and research centres from 36 countries around the world to participate in the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Solar Conference 2023, and showcase their latest research and scientific discoveries at the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region, specialising in solar energy.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received submissions from numerous experts and researchers comprising 95 global universities and research centres from 36 countries around the world to participate in the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Solar Conference 2023, and showcase their latest research and scientific discoveries at the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region, specialising in solar energy. DEWA is organising the event from 15th to 18th November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, pointed out that the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has made DEWA one of the most important contributors to the development of the clean and renewable energy sector around the world. He stated that the MENA Solar Conference 2023 serves as a prime platform for showcasing the latest innovations, research papers, and scientific discoveries in solar energy. Scientists, researchers, investors, and international keynote speakers will gather to exchange knowledge, insights, and discuss breakthrough ideas and research.

It is expected to witness a massive turnout as it is held before the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), the largest international climate event. The UAE will host COP28 at Expo City Dubai in November. MENA Solar Conference will also take place in conjunction with the 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2023, which is organised by DEWA from 15th to 17th November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It is the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, sustainability and related sectors and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide.

Al Tayer said that DEWA attaches great importance to research and development in sustainability and renewable energy, which includes PV solar power and CSP, hydroelectric power, green hydrogen, and more. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, highlighted that the research papers at the conference focus on a wide range of topics, including unconventional and new concepts for future technologies; silicon photovoltaic materials and devices; Perovskite and organic materials and solar cells; PV module and system reliability in MENA region; solar resources for PV and forecasting; power electronics and grid integration; and all of which are key in accelerating the green energy transformation. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

