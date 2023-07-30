Antony Blinken says US assistance to Niger is in "clear jeopardy" following military coup 

Following a military coup in the West African country of Niger recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that if the situation continues the US assistance to Niger is "in jeopardy," The Hill reported. Delivering his remarks at a press conference in Brisbane, Australia, the US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, "Our economic and security partnership with Niger – which is significant, hundreds of millions of dollars — depends on the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order that has been disrupted by the actions in the last few days."

"So that assistance, that support, is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason why they need to be immediately reversed," Blinken added, according to The Hill. For the negotiations, which will also centre on an agreement to give Australia a fleet of submarines powered by US nuclear technology, Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Brisbane, Australia, late on Friday.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday spoke to Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and former president Mahamadou Issoufou, saying the US will continue to work to ensure full restoration of democratic rule in Niger. "Secretary Blinken underscored that the United States will continue to work to ensure the full restoration of constitutional order and democratic rule in Niger," US State Department said in an official statement.

Blinken further stressed the importance of his continuing leadership in Niamey. "The Secretary reiterated to President Bazoum the United States' unflagging support and emphasized the importance of his continuing leadership in Niamey," the statement added. He further praised Bazoum's role in promoting security not only in Niger but the wider West Africa region.

Following the military coup that sparked international condemnation, Abdourahamane Tiani, a Niger general, declared himself as the country's new leader on July 28 after appearing on national television. The announcement came a day after the West African country's military endorsed the leaders behind the toppling of President Mohamed Bazoum's government.

Tiani said in the broadcast that Wednesday's coup was motivated by both the desire to "preserve our homeland" in a context of a "deteriorating security situation," and poor economic and social governance, CNN reported. The coup has drawn sharp criticism from world leaders. Bazoum was reportedly detained two days ago by members of his own presidential guard. (ANI)

