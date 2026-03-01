Left Menu

Advancing Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of a developed Tamil Nadu for India's overall growth. Inaugurating infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,400 crore, Modi focuses on improving connectivity, boosting the economy, and creating jobs. Highlights include railway enhancements, ecotourism plans, and future bullet train corridors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:28 IST
Advancing Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the monumental significance of Tamil Nadu in India's development trajectory, stressing the state's pivotal role in national progress. Speaking after inaugurating infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 4,400 crore, Modi affirmed the Centre's commitment to Tamil Nadu's inclusive growth.

Modi unveiled initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth in Tamil Nadu. He cited significant investments in the state's highway and railway sectors, including increased railway budget allocations. The introduction of bullet train corridors is expected to transform the region's economic landscape.

The Prime Minister also focused on ecotourism projects and development of heritage sites aimed at boosting local employment while preserving ecosystems. Additionally, he expanded broadcasting services in Tamil Nadu by inaugurating new FM relay transmitters to enhance public service reach.

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention

Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention

 India
2
South Africa's Solid Batting Performance in Innings

South Africa's Solid Batting Performance in Innings

 India
3
'Usually, ministers compete with each other in good work, in DMK regime ministers compete in scams,' alleges PM Modi at Madurai NDA rally.

'Usually, ministers compete with each other in good work, in DMK regime mini...

 India
4
Innovative Governance Unveiled: Transforming Districts for a Viksit Bharat

Innovative Governance Unveiled: Transforming Districts for a Viksit Bharat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026