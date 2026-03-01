Advancing Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the monumental significance of Tamil Nadu in India's development trajectory, stressing the state's pivotal role in national progress. Speaking after inaugurating infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 4,400 crore, Modi affirmed the Centre's commitment to Tamil Nadu's inclusive growth.

Modi unveiled initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth in Tamil Nadu. He cited significant investments in the state's highway and railway sectors, including increased railway budget allocations. The introduction of bullet train corridors is expected to transform the region's economic landscape.

The Prime Minister also focused on ecotourism projects and development of heritage sites aimed at boosting local employment while preserving ecosystems. Additionally, he expanded broadcasting services in Tamil Nadu by inaugurating new FM relay transmitters to enhance public service reach.