Modi's Temple Visit Amidst Tight Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram under tight security. The visit follows a legal controversy regarding a lamp on the 'deepathoon'. The court recently favored devotees' rights to light the lamp. Modi was with key political figures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram, arriving at around 4:15 pm under tight security measures. He was welcomed with 'purna-kumbha' honors by temple officials.
Dressed in traditional attire, Modi, accompanied by Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan, and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, explored the temple and partook in worship rituals.
The visit comes in the wake of last year's controversy concerning the lighting of a lamp on the temple's 'deepathoon', a matter recently resolved in court, which ruled in favor of allowing devotees to continue the tradition.
