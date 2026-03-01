Left Menu

Sofia Goggia Extends Lead with Super-G Victory

Italy's Sofia Goggia continued her dominant form by winning the women's Alpine skiing super-G event in Andorra, increasing her lead in the World Cup standings. Goggia defeated Germany's Emma Aicher, who is now third in the race with two rounds left. A men's super-G event was canceled due to fog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:29 IST
Italy's Sofia Goggia has once again showcased her skiing prowess, triumphing in the women's Alpine skiing super-G event held in Andorra on Sunday. This victory propels her further ahead in the World Cup standings.

Goggia outpaced Germany's Emma Aicher, who finished just 0.24 seconds behind, solidifying her lead by 84 points over New Zealand's Alice Robinson, who ended in seventh place.

Meanwhile, Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie secured a spot on the podium, with Switzerland's Corinne Suter taking fourth place. Notably, Italy's Federica Brignone marked her return with an eighth-place finish after recovering from a leg injury.

However, a men's super-G event scheduled in the German resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen was called off due to fog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

