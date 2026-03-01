Left Menu

Youth Arrested for Assault of Teen with Disabilities

A 25-year-old man, Monu, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities. The incident happened on February 27 when Monu lured the girl away under false pretenses. After an investigation involving CCTV footage, authorities arrested the suspect on Sunday. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:30 IST
A 25-year-old man, identified as Monu alias Maqsood, was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on February 27, when Monu, under the guise of offering a burger, took the girl to a secluded area and assaulted her, according to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar.

After an investigation using CCTV footage, Monu was apprehended. The case remains under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

