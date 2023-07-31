Left Menu

Pakistan: Two persons killed in firing incident in Lahore's Mughalpura 

Police said that the car firing incident took place in Lahore’s Mughalpura area.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two persons have been killed in a car firing incident in Lahore's Mughalpura area, ARY News reported. Police said that the car firing incident took place in Lahore's Mughalpura area in which two people were killed. The victims have been identified as Imran and Guddu. According to police, the slain people were having a property dispute with their brother-in-law, ARY News reported.

Police said that the slain person's brother-in-law along with his accomplice opened fire at the vehicle and fled from the spot, ARY News reported. Police have initiated a thorough probe into the firing incident. Earlier on July 13, two people, including a woman, were shot and killed in a shooting incident in Pakistan's Lahore. The incident took place at Lahore Sessions Court, ARY News reported. According to details, the two people who arrived at the Lahore Sessions Court for the hearing were shot by a rival party.

According to ARY News, the attackers were apprehended by the police and taken to the police station. For security purposes, the police have locked the court's doors. Earlier, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore. Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to face trial in a case related to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

