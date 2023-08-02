Left Menu

UAE: DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and Derq, a prominent developer of artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions for road safety and traffic management, have launched 14 AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing Systems across DSO.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:03 IST
UAE: DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and Derq, a prominent developer of artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions for road safety and traffic management, have launched 14 AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing Systems across DSO. This achievement falls under their partnership, which aims to provide DSO with cutting-edge capabilities and smart city solutions.

Derq's "Real-Time Perception and Connectivity AI Platform" is specifically designed to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users (VRUs) with exceptional accuracy and reliability. This pioneering system, the first of its kind in the region, seamlessly integrates with road infrastructure to enhance safety measures. Using patented behaviour prediction models, the technology can proactively activate flashing warning signs, in-road warning lights, and even traffic signal controllers in anticipation of pedestrians crossing, effectively preempting any potential conflicts with approaching vehicles.

The system also collects valuable data to enhance road users' awareness and relevant authorities' responsiveness to safety issues and traffic performance. This achievement follows extensive testing over a period of two years, which was conducted to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the proof of concept. Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer of Engineering and Sustainability at DIEZ, said, "The implementation of Derq's AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing System at DSO aligns directly with the objectives outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. By integrating this state-of-the-art technology, we are creating an exceptional environment that prioritises innovation, safety, and sustainability.

"This system serves as a cornerstone in cementing DSO's position as a technologically advanced zone, offering residents and business partners a seamless and intelligent living and working experience. Through our longstanding partnership with Derq, we will continue to make remarkable progress in ensuring pedestrian safety and advancing Dubai's smart city agenda." Dr Georges Aoude, CEO and Co-Founder of Derq said, "Our collaboration with DIEZ aligns well with the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a bicycle-friendly city with robust safety measures and to promote eco-friendly transportation options.

"DIEZ has played a crucial role in the successful implementation of our cutting-edge AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing system in DSO. As we remain steadfast in our mission to drive the future of road safety and enable the seamless and efficient movement of road users and autonomous vehicles, this milestone holds significant importance. We look forward to sharing the positive impact of our efforts in Dubai and on a global scale." The new system's AI algorithms are designed to detect and track vehicles and other road users approaching the pedestrian crosswalk. This capability maximises the effectiveness of the system on the reaction time of the approaching surrounding vehicles.

The system's control algorithms also provide the flexibility to activate or deactivate alerts and control their duration, allowing for customisation based on specific crossing scenarios. Alerts can be configured to remain active for a predetermined crossing time or as long as a pedestrian is detected in the crosswalk or its vicinity. This advanced functionality ensures optimal safety and efficient traffic management at pedestrian crossings.

Additionally, the system is equipped with an ultra-high speed and low latency 5G connection, providing seamless connectivity. This advanced connectivity enables extensive data collection of safety events and traffic data, while also facilitating remote operation, maintenance, and configuration capabilities for the system's operator. In the future, the system will be able to leverage 5G communication technologies to effectively communicate safety information and alerts to connected vehicles approaching the pedestrian crosswalk. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023