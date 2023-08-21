Left Menu

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Advanced Technology Research Council Board of Directors

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution to restructure the Advanced Technology Research Council Board of Directors.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:10 IST
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Advanced Technology Research Council Board of Directors
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], August 21 (ANI/WAM): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution to restructure the Advanced Technology Research Council Board of Directors.

Chaired by His Highness, the Board of Directors will include Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab and Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023