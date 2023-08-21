Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Advanced Technology Research Council Board of Directors
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution to restructure the Advanced Technology Research Council Board of Directors.
ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:10 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai [UAE], August 21 (ANI/WAM): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution to restructure the Advanced Technology Research Council Board of Directors.
Chaired by His Highness, the Board of Directors will include Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab and Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
