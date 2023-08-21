Pakistan's Apex Court to hear Imran Khan's Toshakhana case on August 23 

The Apex Court of Pakistan has scheduled the hearing date of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana case on August 23, following the appeals made by the former prime minister Imran Khan against his conviction, The Express Tribune reported on Monday. The Express Tribune is a daily English-language newspaper based in Pakistan

The Express Tribune reported that the three members bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Mandokhel, will hear the petitions. The decision of the Islamabad High Court was challenged by the PTI Chairman on August 3.

The IHC had referred the matter to district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar — the judge who convicted the former premier in the case. The move prompted Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to file an appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court, reported The Express Tribune. Earlier, Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5, sentenced PTI Chairman Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The PTI Chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported. Khan, who has expressed his disappointment over being in jail and said that he doesn't want to stay there, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. While speaking to his lawyers in the Attock jail, Imran Khan said, "Take me out of here; I don't want to remain in jail," according to the officials. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also stated that he remains holed up inside his prison cell in "distressing" conditions, as per the sources. (ANI)

