Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon "remarkable milestone": Sri Lanka Opposition leader Premadasa 

Premadasa, in Lankan Parliament, noted that the mission, launched on July 14, reached the Moon's South Pole, making India the sole nation to achieve such a feat.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:25 IST
Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon "remarkable milestone": Sri Lanka Opposition leader Premadasa 
Sri Lanka's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Congratulating India, Sri Lankan Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said that the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon "is a remarkable milestone for the advancement of lunar science and exploration." Premadasa, in Lankan Parliament, noted that the mission, launched on July 14, reached the Moon's South Pole, making India the sole nation to achieve such a feat.

"On behalf of all Sri Lankans, I sincerely congratulate @isro and India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. This is a remarkable milestone for the advancement of lunar science and exploration," he also posted on X (formerly Twitter). Sajith Premadasa is the current Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka and a Member of Parliament from Colombo District. He is the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party.

Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon. ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil. This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
2
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023