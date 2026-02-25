Left Menu

New Zealand's Stunning Comeback Crushes Sri Lankan Hopes

New Zealand staged a dramatic recovery led by Mitchell Santner's key innings, defeating Sri Lanka by 61 runs in the Twenty20 World Cup. Santner's 47 off 26 balls lifted New Zealand from a precarious 84-5 to 168-7. Effective bowling by Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry restricted Sri Lanka to 107-8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:41 IST
In a thrilling turnaround at the R Premadasa Stadium, New Zealand overcame a shaky start to secure a significant 61-run victory over Sri Lanka, thus knocking the co-hosts out of the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eights.

Mitchell Santner was the star performer for New Zealand, stabilizing the innings with a brilliant captain's contribution of 47 off just 26 deliveries. His efforts turned the tide when the team was struggling at 84-5, pushing them to a competitive 168-7 after winning the toss and batting first.

Sri Lanka's response was lackluster as they faltered at 107-8, failing to recover from an early batting collapse. Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry delivered impressive bowling performances, securing the win for New Zealand and sending Sri Lanka out of the tournament.

