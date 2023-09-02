Left Menu

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vietnam on National Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on the occasion of his country's National Day.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 15:35 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Vietnamese President and to the country's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (ANI/WAM)

