Pakistan: Three Karachi police officials arrested for ‘wrongfully detaining’ trader

Three Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Karachi have been arrested on allegations of "corrupt practices" and wrongfully detaining a trader from Punjab province, according to Dawn. SSP ((Investigation)) Bashir Ahmed Brohi of Karachi CTD said that the arrested officials were accused of detaining the trader over charges of terror financing and involvement in Hawal/Hundi business to extort money from him.

On being informed of this, action was taken for the release of the trader and the suspects' arrested, he said, adding that the trader had been released. The SSP (Investigation) said a case was registered against the suspects on a complaint by the trader's cousin on Saturday and legal proceedings had been initiated against them, as per Dawn.

The first information report (FIR), registered at Karachi CTD police station in the south district, quoted the complainant as saying that he was visiting Karachi with his cousin, Mohammad Waqas, for business purposes when Waqas went missing on Saturday around 9 am. "His mobile phone was turned off," the complainant told police, adding he reached CTD Civil Lines police station while searching for Waqas.

The complainant said he met Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Khawaja Imdad Ali at the police station who sought information about Waqas from his staff. He added that Waqas was eventually recovered from an assistant sub-inspector's (ASI) room at 2:30 pm but there was no record of entry at the police station of his detention, reported Dawn. According to the FIR, the ASI, along with two constables, had wrongfully detained Waqas.

The complainant sought legal proceedings against the suspects. (ANI)

