Israel increases budget for sports associations

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar announced an additional 12 per cent budget – amounting to 30 million Shekels (USD7.9 million) – for the regulation of unions and associations for 2023.

This constitutes an unprecedented budget of 289 million shekels (USD77 million) per year.

This significant addition comes in addition to the unprecedented increase in the budget allocated for Israel's Olympic team in the amount of 50 million shekels (USD13.2 million) made by the minister in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics which require many resources for training and competitions. (ANI/TPS)

