Left Menu

4 astronauts return to Florida after 6 month stay on International Space Station

Four astronauts on Monday returned home from a six-month stay on the International Space Station, making a splashdown landing aboard their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Florida, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:49 IST
4 astronauts return to Florida after 6 month stay on International Space Station
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Four astronauts on Monday returned home from a six-month stay on the International Space Station, making a splashdown landing aboard their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Florida, CNN reported. The astronauts, members of the Crew-6 mission run jointly by NASA and SpaceX, departed the space station on Sunday at 7:05 am ET.

The crew spent the day aboard the 13-foot-wide Crew Dragon vehicle as it manoeuvred through Earth's orbit and toward its target landing site off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, where they landed after midnight ET. The Crew Dragon capsule was travelling at more than 17,000 miles per hour (27,000 kilometres per hour), and as it began the final leg of its descent, the spacecraft's exterior heated up to about 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,900 degrees Celsius) while it sliced back into the thickest part of Earth's atmosphere, as per CNN.

Passengers inside the spacecraft cabin were protected by a heat shield and the temperature should've stayed at comfortable temperatures well below 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius). The capsule then deployed sets of parachutes to further slow its descent. Rescue crews waiting near the splash-down site are prepared to haul the spacecraft out of the ocean and onto a special boat, called the "Dragon's Nest," where final safety checks will take place before the crew can disembark.

Before the astronauts left the space station, NASA said that it had been monitoring the impact of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Wednesday morning on Florida's Gulf Coast. The storm pummeled northern Florida before tearing through southern Georgia and into the Carolinas, as per CNN. The four astronauts that make up the Crew-6 team include NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, as well as Sultan Alneyadi, the second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates to travel to space, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The group spent six months on board the orbiting laboratory after launching to the station in March. Over the past week, the Crew-6 astronauts worked to welcome and hand over operations to Crew-7 team members, who arrived at the space station on August 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023