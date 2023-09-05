Left Menu

China detains two people for allegedly damaging section of Great Wall

Two people have been detained in China for reportedly damaging a section of the Great Wall using an excavator in the northern Shanxi province, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 12:42 IST
China detains two people for allegedly damaging section of Great Wall
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Two people have been detained in China for reportedly damaging a section of the Great Wall using an excavator in the northern Shanxi province, CNN reported. Citing the state broadcaster CCTV, CNN stated that a gap in the wall was created in Yangqianhe Township.

The authorities in Youyu County said that a report regarding the same was received on August 24. Following an investigation, authorities discovered that a 38-year-old male and a 55-year-old woman had breached the wall with an excavator in order to establish a shortcut to pass through, inflicting "irreversible" damage to the integrity and safety of that piece of the wall, reported CNN citing the state broadcaster.

The 32nd Great Wall section is one of the few remaining complete walls and watch towers from the Ming period (1368-1644) and is designated as a provincial cultural relic monument. In 1987, the Great Wall of China was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023