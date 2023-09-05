China detains two people for allegedly damaging section of Great Wall
Two people have been detained in China for reportedly damaging a section of the Great Wall using an excavator in the northern Shanxi province, CNN reported. Citing the state broadcaster CCTV, CNN stated that a gap in the wall was created in Yangqianhe Township.
The authorities in Youyu County said that a report regarding the same was received on August 24. Following an investigation, authorities discovered that a 38-year-old male and a 55-year-old woman had breached the wall with an excavator in order to establish a shortcut to pass through, inflicting "irreversible" damage to the integrity and safety of that piece of the wall, reported CNN citing the state broadcaster.
The 32nd Great Wall section is one of the few remaining complete walls and watch towers from the Ming period (1368-1644) and is designated as a provincial cultural relic monument. In 1987, the Great Wall of China was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)
