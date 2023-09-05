Left Menu

Japan protests against China’s blanket seafood import ban following release of Fukushima water

Japan argued that China's import suspension is "totally unacceptable," adding that Tokyo will continue to ask Beijing to "immediately repeal its measure.”

Japan protests against China's blanket seafood import ban following release of Fukushima water
Flag of Japan. Image Credit: ANI
The Japanese government on Tuesday said it has submitted a document to the World Trade Organization (WTO) protesting against China's blanket seafood import ban following the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant in the Pacific Ocean, Kyodo News reported. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a regular press conference said the document dated Monday has been distributed to members of the World Trade Organization.

China on Thursday notified the WTO, which is the body that oversees the rules of international trade, of its emergency import ban, Matsuno said, prompting Japan to lodge its protest. The document argues that China's import suspension is "totally unacceptable," adding that Tokyo will continue to ask Beijing to "immediately repeal its measure", as per Kyodo News.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary said Japan has demanded China review the import ban based on the rules of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement, to which both Tokyo and Beijing are signatories. Japan started discharging the treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on August 24. This came despite opposition from the local fishing industry and China. The plant was badly damaged by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Japan and China have been at odds over the safety of the water release, further straining their already difficult relationship, while the Kishida administration has pledged to provide 100.7 billion yen (USD 729.1 million) in aid to support the fishery industry. Tokyo has claimed the water is safe as most radionuclides except tritium have been removed through a purification process.

China, however, has urged Japan to halt discharging what it calls "nuclear-contaminated water", according to Kyodo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

