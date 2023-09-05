Pakistan: Pervaiz Elahi arrested again, shortly after being released on Islamabad HC order

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, was arrested shortly after being released from prison on Tuesday, ARY News reported. His arrest came hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and ordered his release.

As per details, Pervaiz Elahi was released from Police lines and came outside with his lawyer Advocate Sardar Abdur Razaq in his vehicle. The PTI president’s counsel said that he and his driver were taken out of the vehicle and Pervaiz Elahi was abducted outside the Police lines in that vehicle. However, the police officials stated that the PTI president has been arrested by the CTD officials in the judicial complex attack case, ARY News reported.

The case was registered against Pervaiz Elahi at CTD police station on September 3 and he will be presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court tomorrow. Earlier, the former Punjab CM was released on the Lahore High Court's order, but was promptly detained again by Islamabad police under 3-MPO, ARY News reported.

Elahi had challenged his arrest under MPO in Islamabad High Court. He pleaded with the court to strike down his arrest under MPO and order his immediate release. The IHC also ordered the former Punjab chief minister to appear before the court in the next hearing and refrained from giving statements until the next hearing, ARY News reported.

Elahi is one of numerous PTI leaders who have been charged under the MPO as a result of the crackdown on the group following the May 9 violence. Notably, Elahi was arrested by the National Accountability Agency (NAB) for failing to provide the accountability agency with information regarding a case involving assets beyond means that involved him, his son Monis Elahi, and other family members, ARY News reported. (ANI)

