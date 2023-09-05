Left Menu

Dubai Chamber of Commerce concludes 1st cycle of Business Groups Enablement Programme

Designed to support business groups operating across diverse sectors, the nine-month programme is the first of its kind globally and represents a quantum leap in the organisation, management, and development of business groups

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:42 IST
Dubai Chamber of Commerce concludes 1st cycle of Business Groups Enablement Programme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE] September 5 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has concluded the first cycle of a transformational Business Groups Enablement Programme. Designed to support business groups operating across diverse sectors, the nine-month programme is the first of its kind globally and represents a quantum leap in the organisation, management, and development of business groups.

A total of 24 business groups completed the programme, with 94 one-on-one meetings conducted and six training workshops completed on topics including advocacy, digital presence, membership growth, organising events, and international best practices. The initiative comes as part of the chamber's ongoing drive to support business groups in building internal operational capabilities that enable them to perform efficiently and promote the concept of public-private partnership.

Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, "Business groups are the key to further enhancing Dubai's favourable business environment. They reflect the diversity and agility of the emirate's economy and the chamber's commitment to fulfilling the wise leadership's vision to consolidate Dubai's position as a global capital of business." The programme examines the performance of business groups across eight KPIs that assess their vision and mission for governance, strategy and operational plans, membership growth, number of advocacy activities, number of events organised, number of events participated in, digital presence, and connections with international organisations.

Business groups are instrumental in ensuring the representation of economic sectors in Dubai by creating a platform for discussion between key stakeholders and government entities. Since their inception, they have played an essential role in addressing policy matters, enhancing competitiveness, and driving trade and investment growth in the emirate. In addition, members of business groups benefit from an exclusive range of services and initiatives. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023