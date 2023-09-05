Masdar Park design earns Estidama ‘Exemplar’ Sustainability rating

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 5 (ANI/WAM): Masdar City's Masdar Park has achieved the "Exemplar" design rating under the Estidama Public Realm Rating System, becoming the second community park in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, and the region to achieve this rating. This recognition signifies that plans for Masdar Park have met or surpassed the Estidama system's economic, environmental, social, and cultural standards for sustainability. "This second 'Exemplar' rating affirms Masdar City's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and creating solutions to climate change," said Mohamed Al Breiki, Masdar City's executive director of sustainable real estate. "Our parks are intended to be innovative, sustainable, and future-focused while meeting cultural needs and contributing to improved quality of life—all factors that contributed to its Estidama rating."

Masdar Park is a key component of Masdar City's "greenprint" for sustainable urban development, which is designed to increase open green spaces, public recreational facilities, and sustainable social infrastructure projects that position Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination to live, work, and play. Park facilities use recycled materials and include a multi-purpose sports playground, beach volleyball courts, badminton and basketball courts, and various leisure attractions and amenities. The park also features a food hall that will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for residents and visitors with different styles of cuisine, from local favorites to international brands. The space also offers both indoor and outdoor spaces for dining and events.

Furthermore, in celebration of the UAE's Year of Sustainability, Masdar Park will host Abu Dhabi's first LEED Platinum-rated community mosque, which is designed to enhance social cohesion and quality of life in the emirate. LEED ratings, delivered by the U.S. Green Buildings Council, are the international standard for green buildings. LEED Platinum is the highest rating available. "The mosque was designed as a true contemporary interpretation of traditional Arabic architecture to the highest standards of sustainability in the UAE," added Al Breiki. "Receiving the LEED Platinum certification confirms that the mosque has met the highest international sustainability standards and achieved high levels of efficiency."

"We used the most advanced sustainability practices in the design of Masdar Park, making it not only a wonderful outdoor destination for the people of Abu Dhabi, but also an opportunity to learn about and experience sustainability in action," said Sebastien Miller, Masdar City's public realm manager. "The latest Estidama rating will certainly increase community awareness of the sustainability benefits of Masdar Park. We look forward to welcoming people very soon." In 2022, Masdar City's Central Park also received the Estidama PRRS "Exemplar" rating for public realm—the first park in the region to do so. It has also been designed to support a 4-Pearl rating under Estidama's Pearl Community Rating System. While the public realm system rates public gathering spaces such as parks, the community system rates urban communities as a whole. (ANI/WAM)

