Left Menu

"An honour for me to co-chair..:" PM Modi at ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta

In his address, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit..."

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:35 IST
"An honour for me to co-chair..:" PM Modi at ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Indonesia early Thursday morning said that it is an "honour" for him to co-chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summit. In his address, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit..."

Earlier PM Modi said he is looking forward to "working with various leaders for making a better planet." He said, "Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN Friendship Day and gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership..." Prime Minister Modi was given a ceremonial welcome by the Indian diaspora on his arrival in Indonesia and at the venue of the Summit, the Jakarta Convention Centre, he was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The ASEAN-India Summit is the first summit since the elevation of the ties between India and the ASEAN bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. "Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

"I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties," he said. The 20th ASEAN-India Summit is a "greatly cherished" partnership, PM Modi said in a post on X.

After the ASEAN-India Summit Prime Minister Modi will attend the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS). Upon reaching Jakarta, PM Modi tweeted in Indonesian, "Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to ASEAN related meetings and working with various leaders for a better planet."

The Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year. He also termed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India's 'Act East Policy'. The Prime Minister is visiting Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023