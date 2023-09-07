UAE Foreign Minister receives Greek Defence Minister
The meeting touched upon friendship relations, strategic partnership between the two sides, and means to further develop cooperation in the defense fields.
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Nikos Dendias, Minister of Defence of Greece. The meeting touched upon friendship relations, strategic partnership between the two sides, and means to further develop cooperation in the defence fields.
The UAE Foreign Minister and the Greek Minister also exchanged views on the latest developments at the regional and global levels. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Dendias and highlighted the UAE's keenness to enhance bilateral relations with Greece to achieve the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples.
For his part, the Greek Minister commended the Emirati-Greek strategic relations, which enjoy the full support and care of the leadership of the two nations. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)
