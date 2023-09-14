Left Menu

Pakistan: JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among 11 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Mastung

As many as 11 people including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah were injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Thursday, Dawn reported.

Pakistan: JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among 11 injured in blast in Balochistan's Mastung
Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Mobile phone footage broadcast on television showed a bloodied Hamdullah being supported by two gunmen as he spoke. Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Muneem told Dawn that 11 people had been injured in the incident so far, adding that they were shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

Speaking to Geo News moments after the blast was reported, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that Hamdullah was injured but not critically. "He is okay. He is injured but the situation is not critical […] The gunmen and the others accompanying him also sustained minor injuries but they are okay. There is no serious issue at the moment," he said, as per Dawn.

He said that Hamdullah and the others were travelling from Quetta to Kalat, adding that the incident occurred after they crossed Mastung. "We still do not know if it was a suicide blast or a planted bomb. According to the information I have received, Hamdullah Sahib and two persons are injured. All are okay and the matter is not serious," he added.

Ghauri said that the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Quetta. Separately, Balochistan Interim Home Minister Zubair Jamali strongly condemned the incident and directed the relevant authorities to submit a report in this regard, as per Dawn.

He directed the district administration to help the injured, while also praying for their swift recovery. He said that all possible resources would be utilised to eliminate terrorists. Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the incident and prayed for the injured. "Terrorists and facilitators involved in terrorism should be brought under the law," he said. (ANI)

