Pak: Lahore court sends PTI leader Yasmin Rashid to 14-day judicial remand in May 9 violence

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sent PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to remarks against state institutions and rioting in the wake of the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in May, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 resulted in widespread violence and saw important military installations come under attack, on the basis of which the state had launched a severe crackdown against his party. Though Imran Khan was released a few days later, scores of PTI workers and almost the entire top-tier leadership were rounded up, with many still facing court proceedings under serious charges.

The Lahore ATC, last month, allowed the police to interrogate several PTI leaders, including Rashid, and activists afresh in different cases of May 9 riots following the addition of new offences of mutiny and waging a war against the state in the FIRs. The police were granted a five-day physical remand of Rashid, last week in a case pertaining to incendiary speeches she allegedly delivered on May 9 against state institutions at Lahore’s Sherpao Bridge and rioting in the wake of Imran’s arrest.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over today’s hearing during which police produced Rashid before the court on the expiration of her physical remand. Police did not seek further physical remand of the PTI leader, following which the court sent her to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court also directed police to present the challan of the case at the next hearing. (ANI)

