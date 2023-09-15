Abu Dhabi Government delegation visits Singapore to gain insight on advanced governance practices

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi government delegation led by Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Government Support (DGS), concluded a three-day visit to Singapore to gain insight on the Republic's best practices across a multitude of Abu Dhabi government priority areas. During the visit, the delegation discussed Singapore's experience in digital governance; harnessing value from public sector data and statistics; capacity building and talent development, as well as the institutionalisation of government services.

Al Kuttab commented, "The Republic of Singapore is not only a strategic partner but also a friend to the UAE. We are inspired by their advancements in the public sector and eager to integrate Singapore's learnings as we chart our own path to a government of the future. This visit underscores our commitment to continuous transformation and celebrates our two nations' enduring friendship and mutual respect." Highlighting the significance of the visit, Al Kuttab added, "In line with our leadership's forward-thinking vision, Abu Dhabi is on the cusp of major governance transformations. We aim to develop a proactive and adaptable public sector that continually improves the quality of life for its citizens and residents.

Understanding international best practices, such as those in Singapore, is vital for our growth and progression. We thank Singapore for their hospitality and insights shared during this visit." The delegation included high-ranking officials from Abu Dhabi's key government entities, including Ruba Al Hassan, DGS's Director General of Strategic Affairs; Fahed Salem Ahmed Al Kayyoomi, DGS's Undersecretary; Amal Al Habri, Director-General of the Human Resources Authority (HRA); Yasser Al Naqbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM; and Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director of the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi (SCAD). The delegation was accompanied by Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

Throughout their three-day visit, the delegation collaborated through a series of meetings with officials from the public sector and private entities in Singapore, including Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry; Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, Minister of State for Health and Minister-in-Charge of GovTech; Leo Yip, Head of Civil Service and Permanent Secretary of the Strategy Group in the Prime Minister's Office, and other senior officials from Singapore's Smart Nation Digital Government Group and its digital transformation enabler arm, GovTech, AI Singapore, and the Cyber Security Agency, amongst others. With senior officials, the delegation explored Singapore's digital-centric citizen services, data management strategies, and mechanisms for fostering the next generation of government leadership.

Additionally, through a series of briefings, the delegation gained insight into Singapore's approach to managing and governing data and statistics to advance its economic and social aspirations. The delegation received significant insight across a broad range of topics that aim to support Abu Dhabi's future governance aspirations and plans. (ANI/WAM)

