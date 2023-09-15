Left Menu

Thailand: Limjaroenrat resigns as Move Forward Party leader

Pita Limjaroenrat has resigned as leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) to enable his successor to take up the post of opposition leader due to his suspension as an MP, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:50 IST
Thailand: Limjaroenrat resigns as Move Forward Party leader
Thailand’s Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Pita Limjaroenrat has resigned as leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) to enable his successor to take up the post of opposition leader due to his suspension as an MP, Bangkok Post reported on Friday. Pita informed about his resignation with a Facebook post and addressed it to all MFP members and the general public.

In his message, Pita said that while the MFP boasts the largest number of MPs within the opposition bloc, he cannot accept the position of opposition leader due to his suspension by the Constitutional Court from performing his duties as an MP. "The current constitution stipulates that the opposition leader must be an MP who leads the top opposition party, but I am still unable to fulfil my duties in the House of Representatives and won't be able to accept the role of opposition leader in the near future," he said.

Pita added, "After consulting with the executive committee and party MPs, we have concluded that the position of 'opposition leader' is of utmost importance in the parliamentary system, and the position should be undertaken by the main opposition party in the House of Representatives." The Thailand leader also asked his party to appoint a new opposition leader.

He said, "I have decided to step down from my position as the MFP leader, allowing the party to select an MP capable of assuming the role of 'opposition leader' to replace me as party leader. Moreover, the court cleared the resignation of the leader.

He called for all MFP members to gather at the Keelawes Building 1 in Bangkok's Din Daeng area on September 24 to elect the new party leader. Observers have speculated that Chaithawat Tulathon, the party secretary-general, is the likely successor to Mr Pita. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023