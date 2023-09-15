Thailand: Limjaroenrat resigns as Move Forward Party leader

Pita Limjaroenrat has resigned as leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) to enable his successor to take up the post of opposition leader due to his suspension as an MP, Bangkok Post reported on Friday. Pita informed about his resignation with a Facebook post and addressed it to all MFP members and the general public.

In his message, Pita said that while the MFP boasts the largest number of MPs within the opposition bloc, he cannot accept the position of opposition leader due to his suspension by the Constitutional Court from performing his duties as an MP. "The current constitution stipulates that the opposition leader must be an MP who leads the top opposition party, but I am still unable to fulfil my duties in the House of Representatives and won't be able to accept the role of opposition leader in the near future," he said.

Pita added, "After consulting with the executive committee and party MPs, we have concluded that the position of 'opposition leader' is of utmost importance in the parliamentary system, and the position should be undertaken by the main opposition party in the House of Representatives." The Thailand leader also asked his party to appoint a new opposition leader.

He said, "I have decided to step down from my position as the MFP leader, allowing the party to select an MP capable of assuming the role of 'opposition leader' to replace me as party leader. Moreover, the court cleared the resignation of the leader.

He called for all MFP members to gather at the Keelawes Building 1 in Bangkok's Din Daeng area on September 24 to elect the new party leader. Observers have speculated that Chaithawat Tulathon, the party secretary-general, is the likely successor to Mr Pita. (ANI)

