Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organises two-day exhibition on Sambhota Bhoti script

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in collaboration with B.P Koirala India-Nepal Foundation and Nepal Buddhist Federation organized a two-day exhibition on Sambhota/ Bhoti script at the Nepal Art Council in Kathmandu's Babarmahal, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. The event was inaugurated by Pramila Kumari, Minister of State for Education, Science and Technology, Government of Nepal along with Khenpo Kamal Bhandari, President of Nepal Buddhist Federation, and Khenpo Geshe Thupten Jikdol, Chairperson of Buddhist Philosophy Promotion & Monastery Development Committee.

In the event, more than 40 calligraphic paintings made using calligraphy of the sacred Buddhist mantras by Master Calligrapher Jamyang Dorjee from Sikkim, India, were put on exhibition. Dorjee also gave a live demonstration of the style and use of the Sambhota script for the participants who were taught to write their names. Moreover, the Minister of State mentioned that different cultures and traditions together form the heart and soul of any nation.

He said that Nepal and India are rich cultures with Buddhism being a common thread and has a rich legacy between the two countries. Jamyang Dorjee mentioned that the Bhoti script is widely used in the Himalayan region of India and Nepal. He said Nepal also has a rich tradition of Ranjana Script which has been used for centuries for writing sacred and important Buddhist literature. The event was attended by lawmakers, representatives of different Monasteries, Buddhist associations and students of Bhot and Buddhist studies.

The exhibition will remain open for all interested at the Nepal Art Council till September 16, 2023. (ANI)

