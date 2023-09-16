Left Menu

Pakistan: Security forces kill three people in Balochistan 

Counter Terrorism Department of Pakistan conducted an operation in Jafarabad during which the termed ‘militants’ opened fire at the security forces.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 17:46 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan security forces killed two people whom they termed as 'terrorists' in the Jaffarabad area of Balochistan, which they also claimed to be associated with a banned outfit, ARY News reported on Saturday. According to the Pakistan-based media outlet, the Counter Terrorism Department of Pakistan conducted an operation in Jafarabad during which the 'militants' opened fire at the security forces.

During the exchange of fire, two people were killed. The CTD officials also recovered weapons and explosive material from the deceased people. As per the ARY News, the security forces had killed three people in Peshawar in a separate operation on September 15.

The CTD conducted a raid on a tip-off in Peshawar's Faqeer Baba Ziarat area which came in the vicinity of the Khazana police station. During the raid, an organized group of outlawed Diash opened fire at the police party. The personnel from the security forces acted against the gun attack and killed three people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

