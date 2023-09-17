PML-N legal team clears way for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan

During an important meeting of the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London, the legal team provided clearance for Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, The News International reported. The meeting was held on Saturday after which the party's legal team gave a comprehensive briefing to the former Prime Minister in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the NAB amendments case. The team comprising former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Amjad Pervez, Advocate, and Attaullah Tarar gave Nawaz Sharif legal clearance for his homecoming.

Azam Tarar told the media after the meeting when Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan, he would face all cases in respect of the courts. "We will not attack courts and we will not do anything to evade the course of justice as was seen recently. There will be open hearings and the truth will be established," The News International quoted him as saying. Taking a dig at Imran Khan, he said, "Nawaz Sharif will not put a bucket on his head. He will appear in the courts smiling and he will be vindicated on merit. There is no substance in the false cases made against him."

Tarar further alleged that some judges "violated their oath" to the Constitution and damaged Pakistan through their political leanings. Lawyer Amjaz Pervez told the media he had won Maryam Nawaz's Avenfield case in Islamabad High Court on merit.

"From day one, we have said there is no evidence of corruption. These cases were made for political engineering and we proved it as such on record during trial. Arshad Malik's confessional video is an example. I see no difficulty as far as law is concerned. We will have no issues in winning these cases on merit," The News International quoted him as saying. Earlier, PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar said Nawaz Sharif's planned return to Pakistan on October 21 would not be affected by the SC decision.

"No case is a hindrance in his way of return to Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif's return date remains the same. The date has been announced. He is coming back on the same date," he said. Former PM Shehbaz Sharif said his brother Nawaz Sharif is all set to land in Pakistan on October 21 and the recent SC decision in the NAB Amendment case had nothing to do with his cases. He said cases against Nawaz Sharif were made on false grounds and were politically motivated.

"There is no legal merit in the cases framed against Nawaz Sharif and he has never relied on the new NAB laws. He will be in Pakistan on Oct 21," he stated. Shehbaz also criticised the outgoing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and alleged that "he made controversial and political decisions, which benefited Imran Khan. Bandial went out of the way to help Imran Khan and he violated his oath", The News International reported. (ANI)

