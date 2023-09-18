Rabdan Academy to host Graduation Ceremony 2023 on Wednesday

Left Menu

Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): Rabdan Academy is organising the upcoming 2023 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This year's graduation ceremony will celebrate the achievements of more than 600 students who have completed their studies in various strategic disciplines within security and defence.

Among the programmes completed by these graduates are the Master of Science in Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence, Master of Science in Intelligence Analysis, Master of Science in Policing and Security Leadership, Bachelor of Science in Policing and Security, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Emergency Management, Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security, Bachelor of Science in Comprehensive Police Station Management, Bachelor of Science in Business Continuity Management, Higher Diploma in Integrated Emergency Management, Higher Diploma in Policing and Security and Diploma in Crime Scene. President of Rabdan Academy James Morse stated, "At Rabdan Academy, we carry a great message, and through our pioneering programmes, we engage in ambitious partnerships with strategic allies to provide qualified graduates to various UAE's institutions. These graduates have acquired diverse knowledge, skills, and experiences during their studies at the Academy, enabling them to make significant contributions to the advancement of the UAE and its global progress and to enhance national resilience in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management."

Vice President of Rabdan Academy Salem Saeed Al Saeedi said, "Words are insufficient to describe our anticipation for this momentous occasion. We are eager to celebrate and honour this distinguished cohort of graduates who aspire to build and preserve the UAE. They will join the past Academy graduates, who emerged from specialised national programmes, bolstering the labour market and enhancing our competitive capabilities." The graduation ceremony will include hundreds of scholarship graduates from various national entities, such as the Crown Prince's Court, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defence, the Presidential Court, Abu Dhabi Police, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Borouge, Rabdan Academy, and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research. It will also feature self-funded graduates and international students from Bahrain, Malaysia, and Indonesia. (ANI/WAM)

