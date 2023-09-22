Left Menu

China's top diplomat Wang Yi concludes Russia trip, nations lean on each other for stronger ties

After concluding his four-day-long trip to Russia recently, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said that both Moscow and Beijing have decided to make new efforts to establish rational international order while also strengthening their multilateral strategic cooperation, according to Global Times.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 20:31 IST
China's top diplomat Wang Yi concludes Russia trip, nations lean on each other for stronger ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a reception in Moscow. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

After concluding his four-day-long trip to Russia recently, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said that both Moscow and Beijing have decided to make new efforts to establish rational international order while also strengthening their multilateral strategic cooperation, according to Global Times. According to Global Times, following the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's four-day trip to Moscow, during which he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior officials, Chinese experts have said that Wang Yi's visit to Russia highlights the stability, and viability to the two nations' ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. He informed Putin that China is open to cooperating with Russia. "Both nations should make new efforts to establish a more just and rational international order while also strengthening their multilateral strategic cooperation and defending legitimate rights and interests," Wang said, according to Global Times.

In his talks with Wang Yi, Putin appreciated the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of its ally China and said that Russia opposes distortion and smearing of the project at all costs. From the beginning of this year, Russia has overcome the impact of unilateral sanctions imposed on it by the US and the West, and its economy has begun to recover and grow, with various functions operating normally, according to Putin, reported Global Times.

China is interfering with Russia's destabilising activities in the Middle East as well. With a trip to Saudi Arabia in December 2022 and the Iranian president coming to Beijing in February, Xi is actively pursuing a role as a broker of peace. Xi is demonstrating a high level of risk tolerance, and he is entering the fray with the conviction that his nation now has the weight to influence the global order. The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative have thus been promoted by Xi.

Xi is essentially planning a confrontation with Western-style democracy. Naturally, democracies and autocracies are sharply separated from one another, with both Russia and China being major supporters of the latter. Russian President Putin has notably confirmed, according to RT, that he will visit China next month on his first international trip of 2023. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Kremlin, commented on the impending visit and stated that preparations were already underway, but he would not give a date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023