UAE: Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction

Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction, organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi, taking place until 30th September 2023, in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region. During his visit, His Highness reaffirmed the leadership's support for heritage events that contribute to preserving the UAE's traditions and raising community awareness of the value of Emirati cultural heritage.

His Highness toured a number of pavilions participating in the festival that showcased the latest developments in the palm and date industry and was briefed on the heritage activities and competitions for farmers and date producers. During the tour, His Highness viewed a variety of heritage activities and competitions, including date packaging, the international olive oil competition, the honey village, the cooking competition, and the heritage village.

He also visited the photography and drawing section, where he admired works depicting palm trees and dates, wildlife, and marine life in the Al Dhafra Region. His Highness noted that these festivals have become some of the most important events in the UAE, helping to preserve the country's heritage and raise awareness of its cultural value, commending the constant support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also pointed out that the Liwa Dates Festival and Auction, drawing participants from around the world, contributes to the exchange of knowledge between Emirati farmers and their counterparts from other countries. It also helps to promote Emirati products and support local industries and small business owners. During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; and a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)

