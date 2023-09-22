New media era dawns as cutting-edge tech takes hold

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 22 (ANI/WAM): The media industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies. These modern advancements are revolutionising the creation and delivery of media content, ushering in a new era that is set to reshape the entire media landscape. Technology is driving the evolution of the media sector, bringing about radical changes in work approaches and media production methods. This has opened up a vast array of innovative opportunities for human creativity within the industry.

Some of the most prominent technological developments in the national media sector include Digital publishing and journalism via the internet and smartphones, Artificial intelligence (AI), Virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), Podcasts, Live broadcasting, Data journalism, Blockchain technology, and Social media. These innovations have collectively strengthened the media landscape both regionally and globally.

The number of subscribers to the three largest digital platforms around the world reached about 1.1 billion people, up from less than 400 million subscribers in 2016, according to the Digital 2023 report by Hootsuite and We Are Social. The report is based on data from a variety of sources, including social media platforms, search engines, and e-commerce websites. The three largest digital platforms in the world are Facebook, with 2.9 billion monthly active users, YouTube, with 2.56 billion monthly active users, and WhatsApp, with 2 billion monthly active users.

These three platforms account for over half of the world's population, and their subscriber numbers have grown significantly in recent years. This growth is due to a number of factors, including the increasing availability of affordable internet access and the growing popularity of smartphones. Similarly, the increased investment in the media graphic analysis market has reached USD 2.2 billion in 2023. Revenues from the virtual reality and augmented reality market also reached about USD 13.4 billion in the same year.

In the context of the rapid changes that the media sector is witnessing, the Global Media Congress 2023 is an ideal platform for communication with a global elite of thought leaders in the sector, learning about the latest trends, and enhancing joint cooperation to crystallise new and innovative ideas and shape the future of the media sector. Media institutions must keep pace with these changes to ensure the highest levels of growth and prosperity. During the last session, the Global Media Congress launched the "Innovation Platform", which hosts a group of the world's most prominent emerging companies in the fields of technology, media, and content industry to showcase their products and services to the most important entities and institutions in the global media sector, to highlight the latest innovations and technical developments that the media sector is witnessing worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

