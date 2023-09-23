IBSA countries laud G20 Summit in India, extend support to Brazilian Presidency

The ministers of IBSA – India, Brazil and South Africa – have commended the successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi under the Indian G20 presidency and extended their support to the ensuing Brazilian G20 presidency. The ministers of the international tripartite grouping IBSA, a grouping to promote international cooperation among these three countries, met in New York on Friday on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

IBSA was created 20 years ago to promote coordination on global issues between three large pluralistic, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic democracies of Asia, South America and Africa, and to enhance trilateral cooperation in sectoral areas, providing a new framework to South-South Cooperation. The IBSA ministers welcomed the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the G20 under the Indian Presidency. They agreed to continue to amplify and further integrate the voice of the Global South in the G20 agenda under the Brazilian and South African presidencies in 2024 and 2025, respectively, according to a joint communiqué, issued after the 11th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission Meeting.

"A very productive IBSA meeting with Foreign Ministers Mauro Vieira and Naledi Pandor on #UNGA78 sidelines. The Joint Communique demonstrates the strength of our South-South solidarity," posted India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following their meeting. The IBSA ministers reaffirmed G20's role as the premier forum for international economic cooperation and reiterated the need for implementing the SDGs and for promoting sustainable development, the joint communique added.

"They commended the successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi under the Indian G20 Presidency and expressed their full support to the upcoming Brazilian G20 Presidency and highlighted the fact that, starting on 1st December 2023, the three IBSA countries will comprise the G20 troika. The sequence of four developing countries in the presidency of the group (Indonesia, 2022; India, 2023; Brazil, 2024; South Africa, 2025) constitutes a valuable opportunity to further integrate a developmental perspective in the G20 agenda," the joint communiqué read. The ministers reiterated the need for macroeconomic policy coordination, with the aim of achieving strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth and minimizing negative spillovers and external shocks. The ministers agreed to coordinate on issues of common interest, including international trade and investment, environment and climate change, counterterrorism, social inclusion and food security, development issues, health and education, it added.

The IBSA ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening even further agricultural cooperation among IBSA, including within multilateral organizations. They underscored that an open, reliable, non-discriminatory and uninterrupted international trade in agriculture and its inputs is one of the important avenues to address the global food security crises. The ministers also highlighted the need for agricultural trade to be free from unilateral restrictions and protectionist measures, contrary to WTO rules.

"They welcomed the United Nations declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets and encouraged production of millets as an alternate climate-resilient and nutritious grain for ensuring food security," according to the joint communiqué. The ministers reiterated the need for macroeconomic policy coordination, with the aim of achieving strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth and minimizing negative spillovers and external shocks. The Ministers agreed to coordinate on issues of common interest, including international trade and investment, environment and climate change, counterterrorism, social inclusion and food security, development issues, health and education.

Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he is scheduled to address a High-Level session of the 78th UNGA on September 26 according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. During his visit from September 22-30, Jaishankar will in keeping with India's support for the Global South, host a special event 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development'. Upon completion of the 78th UNGA-related engagements, the external affairs minister will visit Washington DC from September 27-30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors.

His program includes discussions with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders and think tanks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)