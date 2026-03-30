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Turning Pages, Reducing Sentences: Brazilian Prisons Embrace Literature

Emily de Souza, a Brazilian inmate, participates in a reading program to reduce her sentence and reunite with her son sooner. The initiative allows inmates to reduce their sentences by reading books, fostering education and reducing recidivism. Despite progress, access remains unequal across Brazil's penitentiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:01 IST
Turning Pages, Reducing Sentences: Brazilian Prisons Embrace Literature

At 33, Brazilian inmate Emily de Souza has found a hopeful path out of incarceration: reading. Enrolled in a special program, she shaves days off her sentence by delving into literature, motivated by the chance to reunite sooner with her young autistic son.

This innovative project, part of a nationwide initiative, aims to reduce sentences by up to 48 days a year through reading. Originating as a means to champion education and humanity within prison walls, it has garnered various participants, including ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Yet inequalities persist; access differs greatly across regions.

Despite challenges, the program grows, cultivating intellectual and emotional engagement among detainees. Through books, they connect with fictional narratives, finding solace and new aspirations beyond their confined reality. "A book offers more than just time reduction," says Elionaldo Fernandes Julião. "It's a gateway to new perspectives."

(With inputs from agencies.)

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