41 million people in Afghanistan face severe acute food insecurity: World Food Programme

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has issued a warning that Afghanistan is one of the 10 nations where approximately two million people are suffering from severe food insecurity, and emphasises that at least 41 million people in Afghanistan face severe acute food insecurity at an alarming level there, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:42 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

According to a statement released by the group on Saturday, Afghanistan is one of the 10 nations where 19.9 million people lack access to adequate food.

Nearly 70 per cent of people who need food immediately live in nations including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Sudan, and Somalia, according to the organization's study, Khaama Press reported. The World Food Programme emphasised that an alarming degree of severe acute food insecurity affects 41 million people in Afghanistan. Prior to this, a number of international assistance organisations have voiced worries about budgetary constraints for helping those in need in Afghanistan.

Additionally, the head of the World Food Programme, David Beasley, had issued a warning that activities will be suspended in Afghanistan after October because of a shortage of funding, Khaama Press reported. The Asian Development Bank has committed to giving Afghanistan USD 400 million in aid, with an emphasis on empowering women. This huge investment emphasises how crucial it is to support the nation's most vulnerable communities during these trying times. (ANI)

