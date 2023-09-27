"Indian Govt should cooperate in investigation…”: US on India-Canada row

Calling Canada's allegations on India regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as "concerning", the US State Department reiterated its stand urging New Delhi to cooperate in the investigation. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated there needs to be a full and fair investigation.

During the State Department briefing, Mathew Miller said, "...We have noted the allegations by Prime Minister Trudeau and we are quite concerned by them. They are such concerning allegations that we think there ought to be a full and fair investigation. Canada has said it is committed to doing that". "We believe the Indian Government should cooperate with it...I'm not going to comment on law enforcement matters," he added.

On being asked about the India-Canada relationship and its impact on the US-India relationship, Miller said that India remains an important partner for the US, but on this matter, Washington is urging New Delhi to cooperate with the Canadian investigation. "...We are obviously, quite concerned about the situation in Canada. We've, cooperated, closely with our Canadian counterparts. We have urged India to cooperate in that investigation, and we'll continue to do so. India remains, an important partner of the United States. We work with them on a number of issues, but of course, we, on this matter, urge them to cooperate with the Canadian investigation," he further said.

Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also said that Washington is "deeply concerned" over the Canadian allegations, adding that the US wants to see accountability and called it "important" that the investigation runs its course and leads to the result. While addressing a press conference in New York, Blinken said that the US has engaged directly with the Indian government.

Blinken said that the US is consulting "very closely" with Canada and coordinating on the issue. He called it important that India works with Canadians on the investigation. "And from our perspective, it is critical that the Canadian investigation proceed. And it would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation. We want to see accountability, and it's important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result," Blinken said.

This comes after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has out-rightly denied such allegations calling them 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

This triggered a diplomatic standoff between the two countries, with both nations expelling a senior diplomat of each other and New Delhi also suspending the visa service in Canada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)