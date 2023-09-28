Left Menu

China turning to cities like Shenyang to squeeze more productivity from region’s factories: Report

China is turning to cities like Shenyang to squeeze more productivity and efficiency out of the region’s factories, The New York Times reported.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 08:59 IST
China turning to cities like Shenyang to squeeze more productivity from region’s factories: Report
Flag of China. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China is turning to cities like Shenyang to squeeze more productivity and efficiency out of the region's factories, The New York Times reported. This comes as the government confronts a national economy that has slowed because of the country's real estate crisis.

Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province, is one of three large provinces in northeast China. The city constitutes the cradle of China's heavy industry. Hundreds of workers at a factory in Shenyang weld automated machines, 95 yards long, that are used to bore subway tunnels. At another factory there, employees assemble robots that China's solar panel makers will use to streamline their production.

These factories, however, tell only part of the story of the economy of northeastern China, underlining the challenges facing Beijing policymakers, who are turning to what many economists believe is a tired playbook focused on industrial investments instead of more social benefits for consumers, as per The New York Times. The region's birthrate is going down. A quarter of the population is 65 or older, and that share is growing about two percentage points a year, while the share of working-age adults is declining by about the same amount. Fewer people are buying new homes, apartment prices are falling and construction cranes are less active.

Northeastern China is heavily in debt. The region faces falling public revenues. Pensions are the responsibility of the region's three provincial governments — Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang — and their cost is soaring. On a recent evening, Zhang Shaocheng, 70, a retiree from a state-owned paint factory, waited with other seniors for a free outdoor movie at a shuttered Shenyang machinery factory. He appreciates that today's factories emit less pollution than the ones from his working years, but he and other seniors are counting on the government to take care of them.

"The air is good now, and I have a pension," Mr. Zhang said, as per The New York Times. As the Chinese economy has slowed this year, the northeast is perilously close to tipping into a recession, according to The New York Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023