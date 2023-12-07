Left Menu

Winners of Big 5 Global Impact Awards announced

The awards recognise innovation, sustainable development, technology and digital achievements in the construction industry, where people, projects, initiatives and organisations won accolades.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): During a glittering awards ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton DIFC last night, dmg events, organisers of Big 5 Global, announced the winners of Big 5 Global Impact Awards under 19 categories. The awards recognise innovation, sustainable development, technology and digital achievements in the construction industry, where people, projects, initiatives and organisations won accolades. "Every year, we are honoured to showcase the businesses and people behind the monumental and impactful projects in the construction sector. Big 5 Global Impact Awards have become synonymous with inspiring the industry's transformation, celebrating success in sustainable development and technological advancements," said Josine Heijmans, Vice President - Construction at dmg events.

The awards kick-started with the presentation of the Big 5 Lifetime Achievement Award, a first for Big 5 Global Impact Awards, to Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the former Minister of Climate Change and Environment for the UAE for his impact and contribution to construction projects and sustainable development. The remaining awards were judged by an independent and international panel of renowned industry experts, including government officials and leaders, the winners being chosen on merit and excellence.

The awards were attended by dignitaries from the public and private sector including the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Dubai Municipality, Albawani Holding and ROSHN Group. In recognising the industry's technological transformation and the adoption of innovation, Engineer Naseibah Al Marzooqi, Director of Studies Research and Development and Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure presented the award for Digital Transformation of the Year to Retal Urban Development Company.

Big 5 Global Impact Awards have been serving as a platform to showcase sustainable practices and innovation in the construction industry, contributing to the global effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One award that applauded the industry's contribution to building a more sustainable future, Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year, won by Masdar City for The Link - CO-LAB building. "This award is very special to us serving as a proof point towards our journey on the path to net-zero. Big 5 Global Impact Awards is a world-recognised awards programme and we felt very important to be involved in the awards because we work with many stakeholders in the industry," said Chris Wan, Associate Director of Sustainability and CSR at Masdar City.

The awards were sponsored by Gold Sponsor, Al Bawani, Category Sponsor, BETAM and Reception Sponsor, KEO International Consultants. (ANI/WAM)

