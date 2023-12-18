Arab Breeders Championship starts tomorrow under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, EAHS Vice Board Chairman, the 3rd edition of the Arab Breeders Championship will commence tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Grand Hall of the Butheeb Equestrian Academy in Abu Dhabi. A two-day spectacle awaits as the Emirates Arabian Horse Association stages the third edition of the Arab Breeders Championship. A unique event that gathers 118 magnificent Arabian horses from inside and outside the country, including 6 representatives from the Sultanate of Oman.

Exclusively tailored for Arab breeders, the championship offers a prestigious platform to showcase their finest equine creations in an international "C" classification tournament governed by ECAHO regulations. This championship is reflective of the unwavering commitment of the EAHS to empower and celebrate both local and international Arab horse enthusiasts. With every hoofbeat, the event reaffirms the association's dedication to preserving and promoting the exquisite legacy of the Arabian breed. (ANI/WAM)

