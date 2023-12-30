UAE: RAK Ruler attends conclusion of Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Arabian Purebred Camel Racing

Left Menu

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today witnessed, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, the conclusion of the competitions of the 13th edition of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Arabian Purebred Camel Racing and Camel Beauty Pageant (Al Sawan - 2023-2024).

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today witnessed, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, the conclusion of the competitions of the 13th edition of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Arabian Purebred Camel Racing and Camel Beauty Pageant (Al Sawan - 2023-2024). The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah stressed that the festival constitutes a milestone in camel racing on the regional level, and an annual gathering that enjoys special support and sponsorship from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to preserve and promote national heritage.

Sheikh Saud praised the organisation of the festival and the results of the main rounds on the festival's final day, as well as the wide participation of owners of purebred Arabian camels from across the emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. At the end of the race events, the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Presidential Flight, honoured the winners of the main rounds, where the final day witnessed 18 rounds in the morning and 4 rounds in the evening. (ANI/WAM)

